After a three-year hiatus, Disney is preparing to retake one of its most popular sagas, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and since the pirate Jack Sparrow is one of the key characters within the franchise, it is impossible to think about the story without having it in mind, so Johnny Depp would appear in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’.

Since it was revealed that the mouse company was working on a new installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, fans have been wondering if Depp will be involved in this project again, as production is rumored to make a smooth restart of the saga, reason why some personages could disappear.

So after several months of uncertainty, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has finally broken the silence, and in an interview with the Collider portal, he revealed whether the actor will return to be part of the saga or whether the fifth film was his farewell and apparently the studio is still analyzing how the character of Jack Sparrow would fit in the plot, for what is possible that the story retells once again with the actor.

“In the story that we are developing right now, we are not sure what Johnny’s role will be, so, we are going to have to see,” said the producer, so It still can’t be ruled out that Depp isn’t going to be in the movie, In fact, the actor could become a key part of the franchise’s resurgence, however, the problem he is currently facing with Amber Heard could distance him from the role.

In the past, this pirate saga managed to become one of the most profitable productions of Disney, But as the sequels were coming out, the box office was dropping considerably, while the criticism was getting harsher, for that reason, Bruckheimer and his team are making great planning to return the franchise to its glory days.

This is how Johnny Depp would appear in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, However, there is a strong rumor that Karen Gillan would take the place of Deep and become the new face of the franchise, as Disney wants a new generation of pirates to star in this new stage of the franchise.