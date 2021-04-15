Will Jennifer López return the engagement ring to Alex Rodríguez? They say it’s worth $ 5 million

To return or not to return the engagement ring? When an engagement ends without a wedding this question arises and opinions are divided. There are those who say that it would be best to return it, while others point out that it was given as a gift, therefore the person is not obliged to return it.

In the case of Jennifer López, it is said that the singer has a collection of engagement rings. Six rings are part of his collection. They say there is one who has never been talked about, which is why the name of this suitor is unknown.

Today, after the definitive separation with Alex Rodríguez, many wonder if the “Diva of the Bronx” will return this emerald diamond. The piece according to experts has a millionaire value. Some say that the approximate value is one and a half million dollars, while others say that it is worth around $ 5 million.

“I imagine Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring has a retail value of close to a million dollars,” Andrew E, president of WP Diamonds told E! News. While Ira Wissamn, the well-known founder of “The Diamond Pro” claims that the ring could be worth much more.

“This approximately 20 carat emerald diamond is exquisitely cut and of excellent quality. When you have an extremely rare and impressive stone like this, the goal of the ring should be to show off the rock naturally with as little embellishment as possible – the perfect complement to J.Lo’s timeless and enduring beauty. The ring could cost up to $ 5 million“, Asserted the businessman.

All this economic recount arose because the couple confirmed today, officially, the end of their engagement. “We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for our respective children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thanks to all those who have sent kind words and support ”, reads the message that they have made public.

Therefore, many want to know what will happen to this precious engagement ring. Especially because they say that the engagement ring you gave her Ojani Noa it is worth a million dollars. The one who gave you Cris Judd, according to ELLE magazine it has an undisclosed value, but the figure is six digits. The ring he gave her Ben Affleck, which also consists of a pink diamond has a value of $ 2.5 million; Marc Anthony for his part gave him a blue diamond, the piece has a value of $ 4 million.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez: “We have realized that we are best friends”