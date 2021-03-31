Will Jar Jar Binks be in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Star Wars series?

They are already planning the Star Wars series of Obi-Wan Kenobi and very important characters from the saga will appear. But… will we see Jar Jar Binks?

Probably Jar Jar Binks is one of the most hated characters in Star wars, since their interventions were very controversial in the Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999). In fact, George Lucas He said he had big plans for the Gungan, but after all the scorn that fans threw at him, in the next two episodes his appearances were considerably shorter, although it was important for him to Palpatine received special powers to create the clone army in the service of the Galactic Republic.

Now, they have revealed that important characters will return to the series. Star wars from Obi-Wan Kenobi What Darth vader, Owen lars and Beru Lars. That is why there are many fans who wonder if he will return Jar Jar Binks, as it could be the perfect occasion to give it a worthy ending and for the clumsy Gungan to reconcile with everyone.

The actor who played the character answers the question.

Ahmed Best was in charge of giving life to Jar Jar Binks in the first three episodes of the saga and he has used social networks to confirm that he will not be in the series of Star wars from Obi-Wan Kenobi, at least for now.

“Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would have loved to be a part of it. But I’m exultant to see people I love very much, get back together doing great things. “

What happened to Jar Jar Binks? For now it is a mystery that has not been solved in the saga of Star wars. Since he could be seen in the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed frozen on a carbonite plate, but theoretically not part of the canon. Supposedly he ended up on the street asking for something that can be read in the novel Aftermath: Empire’s End, but it would still be a good idea if they could give it a dignified ending.

