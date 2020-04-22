While the quarantine lasts, the expiration of the vehicle ITV has been postponed

It is estimated that until May 10 more than three million reviews will be stopped

Once the state of alarm is over, it is expected that more than three million mandatory vehicle reviews will be pending at ITV stations, something that can lead to their collapse.

One of the measures included in the current alarm status is the freeze of the maturity of the ITV. All vehicles that have run out of time during these months have an extension that will end as they return to normal. In total, it is estimated that until May 10, 3.1 million inspections will be stopped throughout the country, according to figures from the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles -AECA-ITV -.

This fact means that vehicle inspection stations have to face approximately 5 million operations during the rest of May, when, on average, 1.8 million are carried out each month. If so, there is fear of a collapse of the ITV stations.

For this reason AECA-ITV has asked the relevant authorities for a well-defined plan to avoid both the collapse and a considerable increase in the risk of the spread of the coronavirus. “There is no doubt that, at the time of the lifting of the state of alarm, a large agglomeration of citizens would be generated at ITV stations. If we also add that its capacity is 1.8 million inspections per month, this would mean multiplying it by 2 , 8 to 3 times, which is unfeasible “, said this organization in statements collected by Europa Press.

The idea of ​​the AECA-ITV is to establish an extension to pass the ITV to those vehicles affected by the state of alarm that lasted until September 30, in such a way that the situation would gradually normalize. In addition, training measures are demanded so that the personnel of the stations can work safely, as well as modifying some points of the interior checks of the vehicles to avoid contact between people. The extension of customer service hours is also valued.

