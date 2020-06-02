Like many movies during the coronavirus pandemic, the saga starring Tom Cruise paused its production, although with things to resume its course in various parts of the world, ‘Mission Impossible 7’ already has a date to restart production.

The planned sequel was originally slated for a filming date in February, but the pandemic and quarantine efforts meant things had to move, and we now have a tentative start date.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ first assistant director Tommy Gormley said when he could resume filming the movie.

Tommy Gormley assured that ‘Mission Impossible 7’ already has a date to restart production in the next three months and still have things ready for the premiere in May 2021, which would get things going again in September.

“We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days away from filming in Venice, we were right at the epicenter when it all started, so we had to close in Venice where we were four or five days away from filming,” said Gormley.

The assistant director added that the production hopes to visit all the countries we plan and we hope to do a large part in the UK in the studio, so from September to the end of April / May it is our goal.

Gormley also said the British Film Commission guidelines are “excellent” And although he did, there would be significant challenges due to the scale of the shoot, its multiple locations and a “giant” team, he said it will be possible if “we break down all procedures very carefully.”

“We have to go back to work for every person in the film industry, tens of thousands of us, we have to go back to work. We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we are working hard to ensure that so be it, “said Gormley.

Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of director Christopher McQuarrie, who already has experience in the franchise with Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible: Fallout.