Since the live-action version of this movie was recently announced, fans have been asking a lot of questions about it. First by the actors who could play the main characters, then by the directors and now by the music, because if the Disney classics are characterized by something, it is the incredible songs, fortunately it seems that they are on the right track and we know this thanks to the Russo brothers gave details of the live-action of ‘Hercules’.

Released in 1997, the film tells the story of Hades’ plan to defeat Zeus and thus become the sovereign of the gods, for this he will have to eliminate his son, Hercules, since he is the only one who can ruin his plans. His minions Pena and Panic take care of the baby, who is given a position to become mortal, but they leave him alive and he stays with the humans. As his adoptive parents grow up they tell him who he really is and with the help of Pegasus and Phil he will become a true hero and thus be able to ascend to Olympus.

The Russo brothers gave details of the live-action of ‘Hercules’ mentioning that “music will certainly be part of it”, and we could not be happier, as we want to see a different version, but with good music so that the possible selection of this famous singer worth it.