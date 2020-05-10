Despite the fact that Marvel Studios has finally revealed what their films will be that will make up Phase 4 of the MCU, the great absentee was the third part of the Scott Lang story. But, To calm fans’ anxieties, Michael Douglas spoke about ‘Ant-Man 3’.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios, like the vast majority of film studios, have been forced to delay their biggest releases this year, triggering that premieres in the coming years will also suffer major delays.

Although there was already talk of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ and ‘Black Panther 2’, the great absent is ‘Ant-Man 3’, a film that has not yet officially obtained a release date from Disney and Marvel Studios. But some rumors suggest that the film could see the light at some point in 2023.

Either way, the actor who plays Hank Pinn in the MCU and in the Ant-Man movies, Michael Douglas, talked about ‘Ant-Man 3’, during a question-and-answer session in quarantine with fans on Instagram. In this session, Douglas said that, at the moment, he cannot give any advance, since very soon Marvel to announce plans for charismatic Scott Lang character.

“I can’t talk about that. Because the Marvel guys are going to shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you have to stick with it because there could be information coming out very soon,” Douglas said in a funny way.

Despite ‘Ant-Man 3’ not setting a release date, Marvel Studios is focusing all of its energy on ‘Black Widow ‘, which will be in charge of opening Phase 4 of the MCU, reach all cinemas on November 6 of this year.