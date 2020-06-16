Mexico begins its reopening process and in the midst of this situation this Father’s Day will be celebrated in Mexico this weekend. In the same way that happened on May 10, this popular celebration could be a trigger for the economy; however, if it is not carried out under the appropriate preventive measures, it would also be a reason for the figures related to infections and deaths to skyrocket.

Father’s Day is postponed

With this in mind, and in view of the health emergency that has Mexico City at a red light, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, indicated that this celebration will be postponed until August 16.

This determination was reached after the head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Fadlala Akabani, reached an agreement with the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) in the city to move the date of the celebration that it will now take place on the third Sunday in August.

This measure emulates the determination made for the celebration of Mother’s Day, which in a similar agreement was postponed to July 10.

Our Secretary of @SedecoCDMX @FadlalaAkabani agreed with the representation of @canirac in the City #MoverLaDate of the celebration of Father’s Day for the third Sunday of August, that is, on the 16th. # EstáPadreQuedarnosEnCasa – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 16, 2020

Will the measure work?

Although it is a movement that seeks to minimize the influx of people in restaurants, shopping malls and other points of sale (which are partially starting to offer service), the reality is that the true effect it will have on society remains to be seen. , which could be null or too low if we consider what happened on May 10.

Despite the fact that a similar measure was announced on the eve of the Mother’s Day celebrations, some supermarkets were crowded by customers who looked for some supplies (many far from essential purchases) to celebrate the popular date.

In a timely manner and to give an example, various publications on social networks showed the long lines and concentration of people in Costco stores, with which this brand defied the restrictions that exist against the coronavirus, such as shelter at home and social distancing. .

The impact on health

This phenomenon caused the peak of the epidemic, initially calculated for mid-March, to be postponed for more than a month, according to the estimates provided by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

On May 23, the study Let’s understand COVID-19 in Mexico was published, which was signed by Dr. Octavio Miramontes, from the Institute of Physics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, indicates that the date the maximum moment of contagion by coronavirus in Our country would appear between May 31 and July 13, with which the peak of major infections would take place until June 27.

This study, which was carried out based on a basic epidemiological model, based on the data reported by the Ministry of Health, highlights that “the peak of the epidemic has been one month since the previous prediction that initially placed it around the middle of may. We must not rule out that the breach of confinement to celebrate May 10 has caused this havoc. ”

Between health and economy

In the shadow of this finding, it is expected that during this year’s Father’s Day celebrations, commerce and services can recover only 10 percent of the economic spill they obtained last year, which was greater than 27 billion. of pesos at the national level and approximately 3 billion in the State of Mexico, according to estimates by the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) of the Toluca Valley.

With the economic reactivation program that already includes the operation of restaurants and certain points of sale, it is possible that the figure will be higher; however, it is also a possibility that a new spike in infections arising from outings related to this popular celebration will be registered.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299