The pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak caused many series and film productions to have to stop filming, with the consequence that their releases were delayed. Now, it is known that little by little the recordings of these productions are returning with the necessary security measures, but many fans wonder, When will ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​resume their recordings?

The first series of the original Disney + MCU, stopped his filming in March when the coronavirus pandemic It began to become a major concern worldwide. Despite the fact that they already had a lot of material to work with, there were still some scenes to finish the series. And as far as is known, the new episodes were filmed in studios in Prague.

Now it has been said that ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will resume their recordings thanks to the Czech Republic standards, it is already possible to return to your productions. But despite the good news, obviously new established rules must be followed, so that they take precautionary measures.

New hygiene standards have been included within the new rules, multiple tests for coronavirus infection every 14 days, which will be done for all the actors during the production, and a maintenance of standards will be maintained to disinfect the places where they work, as well as in all the studios.

In the case of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which has a cast made up of several foreign actors, they must present a negative result before leaving their country of origin in order to enter the Czech Republic. After 72 hours have passed upon arrival, all foreigners without exception will receive a second test and must be quarantined untilfor the test result to be shown as negative.

But even though you can already record again in the Czech Republic with all its precautions, Disney has to give the green light to return its equipment. Since they have not said whether their productions can return to work or they will decide to retain them a little longer, until health and safety measures are sufficient to keep everyone safe. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​was expected to arrive in August this year.