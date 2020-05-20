No one can deny the success of ‘The Mandalorian’ on the Disney + platform, since although the new trilogy did not have the expected acceptance, the series is a completely different story and has become one of the strong cards of the streaming service, which is why Pedro Pascal spoke about ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

Because ‘The Mandalorian’ was already in its final stages of recording when the coronavirus pandemic arrived, the series will not suffer any delay in its release date and fans can wait for his arrival during the month of October, but to calm the fans’ anxieties, the actor in charge of bringing Din Djarin to life, spoke about what we can see in this new season.

In an interview with GQ and trying not to speak more about the account and reveal any spoilers, Pedro Pascal announced that the new season will be much superior to the first, so fans can start to get excited as they will not be disappointed. “There are some pretty amazing things. I think expectations will be exceeded. His love for Star Wars will be injected with steroids, “said the actor.

One of the aspects that has begun to generate the most expectations for this new season is the presence of Ahsoka Tano in the series, so the paths of Din Djarin and the Jedi will likely cross at some point, Even she could help baby Yoda control his powers and introduce him to the Jedi precepts, bringing a new ‘Star Wars’ story to begin.

Likewise, Pedro Pascal is absolutely right when he says that the new season will be amazing, since we will also witness the return of Boba Fett, so once and for all it will be shown who is the best bounty hunter in the galaxy, so fans are waiting for a great fight between Boba and Mando and apparently Jon Favreau does not will disappoint them.

This is how Pedro Pascal spoke about ‘The Mandalorian 2’ and according to his words we can start to have high expectations around the series, so we can no longer wait another minute for its premiere, but for now we will have to settle for the docuseries, ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ which reveals great secrets of the production and which is now available on Disney +.