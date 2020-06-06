If at any time in your life a friend of yours invited you to the world of anime (and he is familiar with it), he surely recommended you to watch this series of 26 episodes created by Shinichirō Watanabe, which with the beautiful music of Yōko Kanno, became a must see of the genre. Like all great Japanese success, this work that mixes western, science fiction, drama, action and even the neo-nior, will have a treatment with real actors that will be released by Netflix, but When will the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action be released?

It was in November 2018 that we found out about the plans of the most famous streaming platform to carry out this project and although many do not agree, there is even talk of a second season, which would bring Christopher Yost (‘Thor: Dark World’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’) back, as well as actor John Cho as Spike Spiegel, leader of an interesting group of bounty hunters located in the year 2071.

So far there has been no official release date, but it was known that they were already recording the first season, which will cost 10 episodesWell, an accident by actor Cho caused the production to stop for a long time. The incident was so serious that a knee operation and a long recovery time were required, to which must be added the fact that we are in a pandemic.

But, even though the coronavirus was not attacking the world, it is unlikely that the actor was ready to return, this because his rehabilitation is extensive. So when will the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action come out? We must at least wait until 2021, according to reports from i09. Another of the problems that the series will have to face are the changes, such as the fact that they will censor the clothes of Faye Valentine, who is known for her sexy design, let’s hope that the adaptations do not diminish the result and end in one more tasteless program, as it has happened countless times