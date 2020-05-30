Tony Stark’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was a moment that marked the entire saga leaving a void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and in the hearts of millions of fans, however, he could be resurrected thanks to the help from a franchise character Will Doctor Stranger be responsible for this or will Thor find a way to bring him back or would Pepper Potts revive Iron Man?

In ‘Endgame’ the iron man lost his life after clicking with the infinity gems to stop Thanos and his army from destroying the universe, after these events Marvel Studios has several ideas of a replacement for this hero, one is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man who would be responsible for carrying the MCU banner, other possibilities is that new Iron Man will emerge.

However, they are not Robert Downey Jr., the actor who gave life to the character and the same saga, in fact, without him this shared universe would probably never have happened, which is why the so-called house of ideas will look for a way to return it and not with flashbacks, but in a real way.

This is why the We Got This Covered portal reported that among the plans that said company has is that Pepper Potts would revive Iron Man, not with technology but with magic, because in a post-credits scene that prepares to ‘Doctors Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the woman would go to the Supreme Sorcerer to ask him if there is a way to resurrect Tony, to which he replies no.

The same source indicates that after this Potts will investigate another way to revive his beloved, although it is not specified how, but perhaps he will continue to resort to magic, since for Phase 4 of the MCU, this theme will be exploited more.

At the moment we have to wait for the new one Phase that will be in November 2020 with ‘Black Widow’, but it was going to start in May of this year, but the Covid-19 pandemic damaged all the scheduled releases.