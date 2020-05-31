The actor who will play one of the villains in the new movie about the Night Knight has important data to reveal to all those desperate people who want to know more about this project by Matt Reeves. Paul Dano spoke about Riddler in ‘The Batman’ And while the contract may prevent you from revealing relevant plot data, it is clearing the field for everything to come.

The new Batman will be under the performance of Robert Pattinson, while in the villains area they do not settle for Riddler, we will have Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell) to mention just a few, it seems that they will start with a fairly large kit of enemies to eliminate.

The big difference with this franchise reset is that we’ll see an under-explored side of the character. In the comics we know that he is the best detective in the world and it is just the side that we will meet in this series of films. To get us more excited, Paul Dano spoke about Riddler in ‘The Batman’ thanks to an interview with The Playlist.

“I can’t legally say anything about it. There’s something funny there about my character and all the characters. It’s the kind of movie we’re desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So I hope we all figure this out. [situación de coronavirus] and get excited about watching a Batman movie. Will be worth. It’s going to be really cool“Says Dano.

Like many great productions, Batman The Batman ’was affected by the recent pandemic and had to pause the recordings. The 35-year-old actor tells where he was when the quarantine began and also talks about the return of the entire cast to resume recordings.