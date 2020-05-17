The world of entertainment such as theater, film and television was greatly affected by the recent Covid-19 outbreak, and some films have had to delay their releases. Such is the case of ‘The Batman’, but this did not prevent news of the next Dark Knight movie from coming out, as Colin Farrell spoke about his involvement in the film as the villain Penguin.

Although some restrictions have already been lifted where it can already be recorded in various studios so that film and television productions in the United Kingdom can continue their work. All production of ‘The Batman’ have not announced a return to return to their work.

But despite this bad news for fans of the Dark Knight, Colin Farrell spoke to GMA News about what fans should expect from his version of Penguin, in the new movie of ‘The Batman’. From what is known your character will use various prosthetics to be able to represent his character, but he also revealed something that has worried more than one.

“I had just started it and I can’t wait to go back. The creation, the character aesthetic, has been fun and I’m really excited to go back and explore it. And I haven’t got it. There’s a lot to do. I have a small part in the movie. .I’m not very busy by any means. But there are some extraordinary scenes I have in him, my creation, and I can’t wait to come back. Yes, I feel like it’s something I haven’t had a chance to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I’m only at the beginning of the journey, so I can’t wait to go back and really get into it, “Farrell said.

Now that it has been revealed that Penguin will not be in much of the feature film, fans can get an idea that perhaps all of the supervillains mentioned in past notes will be introduced in the same way. For now, ‘The Batman‘with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, will hit all theaters next October 1, 2021.