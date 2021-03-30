Will it be Danna Paola, Alicia Machado in Luis Miguel: The Series? | Instagram

In the middle of the next premiere of the second installment of Luis Miguel’s series on Netflix, there have been names of possible figures that would make up the cast, it would be the actress, Danna Paola one of those selected by Alicia machado who was very effusive about the reason for her decision: “It could have been my daughter.”

The “former Miss Universe“, it figured in the list of the conquests of the”Sun of Mexico“, it would be the same one who confirmed, it would appear in the authorized biography that will soon be released on the platform, so it has suggested to Danna Paola, considering that they share a “special resemblance”.

The daughter he didn’t have?

The “television actress” who last Friday confirmed upon her arrival at the Mexico City Airport her participation in the acclaimed Netflix plot, said that the star, Danna Paola Rivera Munguía, is one of her strongest candidates to interpret her now. who feels “share a great resemblance”.

The Venezuelan has highlighted the qualities that the “interpreter of Elite“He possesses and of which he is sure he will make a good performance of his” youngest self, “the soap opera collaborator would reveal before the cameras of the Eden Dorantes channel.

It should be remembered that “La Machado” had a brief romance of just a few months with the “music idol” and favorite youth artist of the moment, at that time, she was 18 and he was 25, revealed to the cameras that they approached her while He arrived in Mexico City in the company of his daughter.

In the middle of the interview, the renowned “Miss Venezuela” in 1995, anticipated the launch of a book that will make up her memoirs in which she said she would dedicate a whole chapter to the experiences she keeps from her romance with the acclaimed Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri.

Recognized as one of the greatest figures in the show, for years he has sung of romance and apparently has left a deep mark on each of the women who would circulate in his life.

Does he kiss well? … They questioned at one point the remembered judge of “Singing for a dream” and one of the participants of “Look who dances”, who, surprised, turned around with her daughter … Are you listening? he questioned, while at the same time clarifying with laughter … “You weren’t born.”

This will be a particular feature of the “recognized personality”, it would not be the first or the last artist linked to the life of the “bolero singer” who has described, carry the memory of his kisses.

Mariah Carey Actress

On the other hand, recently another of the names that circulate in the middle of the cast of actors emerged that will give life to the environment of the interpreter of “La Bikina”, the latter corresponds to that of an actress, who would play Mariah Carey, with whom on the contrary Alicia, they starred in an idyllic relationship.

Latest reports indicate that the star is of British origin, Jade ewen, will be the one who delves into the role of one of those who were the most important women in the life of the star of “Puerto Rican” origin, both, they had a three-year romance which after reaching its end led to questions of health for the interpreter of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

It was years later when the former wife of Tommy Mottola (current husband of the Mexican artist, Thalía) would reveal to People magazine how she faced and overcame the crises that will leave her with the break with the “divo de México”. the songwriter, producer and actress, addressed her experience in order to create more understanding with people who go through lapses in their mental health.