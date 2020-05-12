After how criticized Ben Affleck was as the hero of Gotham City, it is one of the factors that put the most pressure to make ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves, a success.

On the one hand, is the reboot of the main character so soon after the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) and ‘Justice League’ were a failure by the studioThis film will be a fundamental project to establish your new creative direction.

Furthermore, with Reeves allegedly eager to ensure that his movie exists outside of the DCEU continuity, there will also be the inevitable comparisons to the ‘Joker’ movie.

Not only are the two arch-enemies inextricably linked, but Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have set the precedent for independent DCEU exits, enjoying a multi-billion dollar hit and the glory of the award season.

With production currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew will certainly be eager to get back to workSince they have only been filming for several weeks before being sent home, hence many rumors have emerged, including Catwoman’s preferences in ‘The Batman’.

Many rumors have been circulating about the possible direction of the story, as the film will follow the directions of the comics when it comes to portraying one of the main characters in the film.

According to sources close to Warner Bros., Catwoman’s preferences in ‘The Batman’ will be the same as in the comicsIn other words, Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle will be bisexual in the film.

This is not something new since it is something that became a canon in the pages of DC Comics several years ago.

Obviously, the characters in any movie are not defined by their preferences, but at least it will be interesting to see an interpretation of Catwoman who is not totally dependent on Bruce Wayne to define her story arc.

That This was the case of Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Batman Returns’ and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’So this new argument could be important in the story Reeves thought and will be played by Kravitz and Pattinson.

After the delay due to Covid-19, the new release date for ‘The Batman’ will be October 1, 2021.