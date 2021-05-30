Will it be a movie to pass the witness to another character?

Black Widow star Florence Pugh has spoken out about the possibility of the film serving as a pass on the avenger mantle

We’re all looking forward to Black Widow introducing Yelena Belova becoming the MCU’s new Black Widow, and Florence Pugh has now commented on whether the movie felt like she was preparing to pass the mantle of the character.

Black Widow, takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, but after the death of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame, most fans hope that the mantle of “Black Widow” will pass to Yelena Belova by Florence Pugh.

That will probably happen (we already know that Pugh will reprise the role in Hawkeye), but during a recent interview with Total Film, Pugh talked about whether the cloak passing is a big part of this movie.

“Even though it’s obviously where everyone wants to go and want to think, think about what’s next, this movie never felt like that’s what I was trying to underline,” the actress said, indicating that the main focus of this story will conclude Scarlett Johansson’s journey in the MCU.

After all, what we see here is sure to influence the sacrifice Natasha made in Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, praised Pugh in the magazine. “She has a really beautiful career ahead of her,” said the actress. “She is a very special person.” Interestingly, the MCU star long ago revealed how fans had responded to Yelena at test screenings, saying, “Her character and acting are very much loved.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what Marvel Studios has planned for their new Black Widow, and it looks like Pugh has a bright future ahead of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About Black Widow

In Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters of her life when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Natasha is being pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, so she must deal with her history as a spy and the trail of broken relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz plays Melina. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, and is the first film in the Fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow will be released in theaters and on Disney + Premium on July 9, 2021.