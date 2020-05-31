Now that Casa del Ratón has its own streaming service, Disney +, this has allowed it to continue expanding its franchises to unimaginable levels. That is why it has been revealed that a villain who appeared in ‘Star Wars Rebels’ would have his own live-action.

Thanks to Disney +, the universe of ‘Star Wars’ has gotten bigger, proof of this is ‘The Mandalorian’. This series not only gave a fresh air to the franchise but also he also created characters that have become a fan favorite, one of them the dear and tender Baby Yoda, and it has been promised that in the second season familiar faces of the saga will be seen.

Now, a new report seems to give a clue that the Admiral Thrawn would have his own live-action. According to a publication in Patron by Daniel Richtman, Disney and Lucasfilm are developing their own live-action version of the character, and it could appear very soon.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most popular characters in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, but he has never been featured in any live-action project. Thrawn is an imperial military commander who took control of the Galactic Empire five years after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi’.

The character made his debut in the third season of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ And so the series helped spark interest in fans both new to and familiar with Thrawn, making two completely new Thrawn novels.

Even though the news that Thrawn would have its own live-action, It is not yet clear if it will appear in any series or movie., or if it will be to inquire into the history of the character being this protagonist of his own adaptation either on the small or large screen.

The excitement around the character has made him a favorite for a character fans would like to see transition to a new movie, though many expected that to happen with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, but that was not the case.

Everything seems to indicate that the great move that Disney is making with its Star Wars properties is to continue creating a universe that can feel more connected between its movies, series and novels. What do you think, Are you excited to see Thrawn in live-action?