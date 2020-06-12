After releasing the first trailer for the new installment of RE, for the PlayStation 5 console some versions have emerged that a classic enemy of the saga would be back, Could it be Tyrante or Albert Wesker would return to ‘Resident Evil 8’? And if so, how would it be carried out?

It is true that in this franchise the protagonists have had to face an endless number of brutal enemies, ranging from deformed creatures to psychotic men, however, one of the most iconic and dangerous villains in this universe is Albert Wesker, so having it in ‘Resident Evil Village’ (official title) would be an extra point for the video game.

The first appearance of this character was in the first ‘Resident Evil’ (RE), as the STARS captain who betrays his team and is revealed to be a survivor of Project Wesker, to create perfect supermen. His intelligence, ambition, lack of empathy, combat ability and strategy make him a difficult opponent to beat.

For ‘Resident Evil 5’ came back as the main antagonist but was defeated by Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, But with Capcom’s tendency to make its old characters return to new video games, it would not be surprising that for the eighth installment it has an important appearance for the plot.

If so, the . portal notes that Albert Wesker would return to ‘Resident Evil 8’ in ways: one is cloning and the second is that your mind is in another body, situations that may sound somewhat exaggerated, but it must be remembered that this villain has a lot of knowledge about genetic modification.

This return to the main story could be confirmed with the reference to Wesker in the title of ‘Umbrella Corps’, which is a canon of the saga, according to statements by the producer of the horror franchise, Masachika Kawata.

At the moment, nothing is confirmed, as only the first trailer for ‘Resident Evil Village’ has been revealed, which reports that the game the market will arrive in 2021 and it will be available not only for PlayStation 5, also for Xbox Series X and PC.