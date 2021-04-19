will integrate podcasts, its own Clubhouse, collaboration with Spotify and more

Service that succeeds, service that Facebook try to acquire or replicate. In the last hours, Facebook has presented what to date is its greatest commitment to the audio format. After the images, the video and the text, now They go for podcasts, live audio, and more.

As the company has announced, they are preparing a series of new functionalities within Facebook for users and the possibility of monetization for creators. These performances come at a time when Clubhouse is at its peak of popularity and introducing a hitherto unexplored format: live audio rooms. Facebook is not the only one, also Spotify, Telegram, Slack, Discord or Microsoft.

Soundbites, podcasts, Live Audio Rooms and Spotify

In an official publication of the company, Facebook has revealed what these features are that they will begin to deploy shortly for all users. They all have an audio-related approach. They are as follows:

Soundbites: Facebook describes it as short, short audio clips. Creators will be able to record clips of just a few minutes on specific topics and Facebook will automatically take care of improving the quality of the audio, adding a live transcription or adding effects if we wish. They will first test it out next month with a limited number of creators before making it public for everyone.



Podcasts: An entire platform for discovering and listening to podcasts. Users will be able to host and distribute their podcasts directly from their Facebook profile. In the coming months, users will be able to directly listen to the podcasts within the Facebook app as well as comment, recommend or share them.

Live Audio Rooms: Essentially the Clubhouse competitor. They hope that it will be available to everyone in the summer and the idea behind this is for users to join live chat groups to listen or participate in it.



Collaboration with Spotify: Not through an official announcement but through an interview with Mark Zuckerberg is how we know about this last functionality. While it’s unclear what that will look like, the Facebook CEO says he’s working with Spotify to allow users to listen to Spotify music directly on Facebook and in the background. In exchange for offering users the opportunity to discover more music and share in a social environment such as Facebook.

