Will inflation come? It is not so clear that we are going to launch to consume

Everybody is taking for granted that the arrival of inflation is about to fall immediately. In fact, the Central Banks are already preparing us so that we do not panic if we see that they continue with monetary policies beyond the threshold of the two percent inflation target.

But there is a problem that hardly anyone is considering. And it is that while we are in a pandemic, incentives to consume and people’s availability to go out and spend is really not that clear, especially of those people who do not even know if they will have a job next month.

Supposedly the enormous liquidity that is being offered is designed to maintain jobs once the pandemic passes, but also many overlook that this liquidity has come in the form of credit.

A credit that politicians believe will solve the problem and the consequences of this pandemic, but that really many companies will not be able to return.

So while workers continue to be more concerned with keeping their jobs than planning their summer vacations, there is not much to do. Well yes: vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate.

Vaccinate like there’s no tomorrow

Spain is playing a lot this summer. Countries like Greece, Turkey or Italy itself want to take advantage of the circumstances to get a profit from the German and British tourists. And what we cannot do is leave everything to the last minute. Vaccinating with officials’ schedules, from Monday to Friday, only in the mornings and closing bridges and holidays. Obviously with all my respects to the public employee who follows the orders and guidelines of his superiors and political bosses.