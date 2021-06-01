Will I need to pay to use Twitter? We break down how your premium model will work

06/01/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

Social networks are hardly sustainable without payment models that allow more money to come in than is obtained only through advertising. The advertising model has declined considerably in recent years, and the sale of our personal data is no longer a profitable business thanks to the legislation created to protect user privacy. So how can deficit social networks be financed? Twitter has always been a social network that has struggled to stay afloat, and now is considering the creation of a premium model

First of all it is important to clarify that you will not have to pay to continue using the service. Rather, whoever pays will have access to a slight improvement in the features of the service. That is, differentiated functionalities will be added between those who pay and those who do not. One of these most rumored changes is being able to undo a tweet before it goes live. However, it is not yet known what these advantages will be, only that they will not represent a great leap between one and the other.

Regarding the fee that will have to be paid per month to enjoy these features, we find figures that range from 2.99 euros to 4.99 euros. A figure that a priori does not seem prohibitive. However, considering paying for a social network is something that is being criticized lately.