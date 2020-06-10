How will Phase 3 and the arrival of the new normality affect the use of the mask in the car? Will we have to carry it on? The answer is that it depends: the use of the mask in the car will be mandatory as long as the occupants do not live in the same family unit, but in case of going alone or in company with those with whom we live we can do without it.

This circumstance therefore supposes a continuation of the same criteria that have prevailed during the time of confinement and the de-escalation process, now supported by a royal decree-law approved this Monday by the Government in the Council of Ministers to define the principles of the new normality. .

This circumstance means that only in the case of driving alone or in the company of those with whom you live you can travel without a mask, as it already happened in the last months.

The new normal will formally begin on June 21, when the state of alarm in which Spain finds itself will expire since the coronavirus crisis began in March.

The BOE describes:

Persons six years of age and older are required to wear masks in the following cases:

On public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public, provided that it is not possible to guarantee the maintenance of an interpersonal safety distance of at least 1.5 meters. In the means of air, sea, bus, or rail transport, as well as complementary public and private transport of passengers in vehicles of up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of tourism vehicles do not live together in the same address.

In case of breach of the above circumstances, the authorities may sanction you with a financial fine of up to 100 euros.

