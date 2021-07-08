Will I be alive tomorrow? The challenge of being an artist and a woman in Kabul

KABUL

The shocking self-portraits of the photographer Rada Akbar They are reminiscent of those of the Mexican artist Frida Kalho for their color and opulence and son the declaration of its independence and a vindication of the Afghan heritage. But all of this currently poses great danger.

Judges, students, journalists, activists and especially many women are on the list of more than 180 people killed since September in Afghanistan, according to official figures. They were all people who looked a lot like Rada Akbar.

A crown on her head, a Pashtun dress with embroidery on the front or, for her interview with the ., a tunic made by herself accompanied by an imposing silver necklace worn by the nomadic tribes of the country. These outfits are the 33-year-old painter and photographer’s way of honoring the queens, poets and other powerful women of Afghanistan and trying to rectify the Western version of the country’s history, where Afghan women are always seen as victims.

The story of Afghan women did not begin after 2001, “when an American invasion deposed the Taliban. We have an abundant and diverse past in which women also participated, as sovereigns and as fighters, “she emphasizes.

As an example, he cites Queen Goharshad, a woman of great power who in the 15th century helped change the capital from Samarkand to Herat in western Afghanistan.

– “Condemn ourselves to silence” –

Rada Akbar organized exhibitions on the occasion of International Women’s Day in the former imperial palaces of Kabul for several years. Last year he used mannequins to portray exceptional figures, such as a filmmaker, a soccer player and Rojshana, a woman who was stoned to death by the Taliban for escaping a forced marriage.

This year, his exhibition had to be virtual, on the website of the museum on the internet created by the artist and called “Abarzanan” (Superwoman, in Farsi language), due to the threats she received.

In front of an empty room, Rada Akbar recited the names of numerous victims.

On the eve of the total withdrawal of US troops and other foreign countries from Afghanistan, the Taliban are beginning to mark ground, considers this artist.

Their goal is not just to kill us but to condemn everyone to silence. Their message is clear: if they continue down that path, we will kill them. “

Like most of her friends, she also abandoned certain routines and restricted her travels around the country. Despite everything, she continues to live alone in her apartment, something rare for a single woman in a country like Afghanistan. For this she has always had the support of her family: her father, a writer, and her mother, a teacher, who always encouraged the independence of her five daughters.

It was common in my parents’ generation. In the past, society was not so conservative and women had a more important role in society, art … They had more freedoms, “he explains.

Everything changed with the arrival of the Mujahideen, who first, in the 1980s, fought against the Soviets in the name of Islam before tearing themselves apart internally depending on their interests and those of their godparents, including the United States.

Now look at the Afghans: women in burqas constantly violated, “he laments.

– “Colonization” –

And after 20 years of US presence in the country “to be modern is to speak English and dress in the Western way. It is an attack on our culture. It is a form of colonization,” he denounces.

But what especially fills this artist with anger are the clumsy questions from foreign diplomats and journalists about whether she feels “truly representative of Afghan women.”

It is disrespectful, an insult. As if my values, my lifestyle were not adequate and did not belong to this country, “he criticizes.

Since the agreement signed in February 2020 between the Taliban and the United States, which guarantees the total withdrawal of foreign troops (set on September 11), the artist and her friends, most of them women, feel betrayed.

There is no guarantee that the rights we have won will be preserved. This agreement is a betrayal that legitimizes the Taliban, “he estimates.

Faced with the current scenario, Rada Akbar admits his desolation and fear, which affect the concentration and creativity he needs in his work.

I was born and raised in war. Since I was a child, I have fought for my rights, just as my parents taught us, “she says. But today, it is difficult to be hopeful. Each day may be the last. I’m not just saying it, we all feel the same. What will happen tomorrow? Will I be alive tomorrow? “He wonders.

