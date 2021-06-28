Will I be able to run Windows 10 programs and other key questions from the new Windows 11 | Technology

Windows 11 is raising many questions before its official landing, but some of the most important are beginning to be resolved.

Last week the official announcement of Windows 11 was finally made by Microsoft. There had been many rumors about it and there was extensive possible information about the operating system, but confirmation was missing and solving some of the big questions. Now, while the update arrives on our computers, we can solve a multitude of doubts.

At the moment, it is expected that later this year they will start upgrading to Windows 11 Windows 10 computers, or at least most of them. This update will be free and we have already spoken on previous occasions about the requirements that will be required when installing. But there are a few more questions from different users.

One of them is what will happen to computers that do not upgrade to Windows 11. For now, there is no need to worry: Microsoft has confirmed that it will continue to support Windows 10 until October 2025.

As for those who make the leap to Windows 11, there are also the doubts about whether they can continue to use the same programs. In principle nothing points in the opposite direction and, as reported in How-To Geek, “Windows 11 can run the same applications as Windows 10”. In addition, there will be an effort to improve compatibility and you will also have the option to install Android applications.

Will anything get lost with Windows 11? Yes, although rather changes will be made that will overshadow some options. For example, the Windows taskbar can only be placed at the bottom and the Start Menu will reduce the available buttons. But if you want to know everything that will be removed from Windows 11, Microsoft has published a list.

But something will be gained, what? In this regard, in addition to a more versatile different design approach that changes various aspects, there is one factor that many users will appreciate: only there will be one big update per year, not two, and in general the changes will be 40% smaller.

In addition, you will also have Microsoft Teams pinned to the taskbar to facilitate communication between people, something that could be controversial, and there is the option that we have discussed before installing Android applications.

But much more news is expected, although at the moment we do not have all the details and they will be discovered as the great update to Windows 11 approaches. There is great curiosity to try this new operating system, although then we can solve the big question: is it worth the change from Windows 10 to Windows 11?