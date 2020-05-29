About the Author

Fabrice Jacob

JK Capital Management CEO

On May 15, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Huawei in order to prevent it from selling products that use its own chips, or to be more precise, chips designed by its design subsidiary, HiSilicon. Hereinafter, Any company anywhere in the world that designs or manufactures chips for Huawei and that is using American equipment or software to do so, needs to obtain a license from the American government. before you can proceed. And most likely, this license will never be granted as an official “presumption of denial” is the starting point of the licensing process.

All chipmakers, including the largest in the industry, TSMC – of Taiwanese origin – use American equipment, and some of these, such as those manufactured by Applied Material, Lam Research or KLA-Tencor, have no foreign competition. It is the same situation for Electronic Design Automation software that is necessary for firms like HiSilicon to design chips. This software can only be purchased from Synopsys or Cadence Design Systems, two North American companies.

Will Huawei disappear as a result of these sanctions?

Actually, we don’t think that will happen. Regarding the manufacture of chips, HiSilicon can always decide to replace TSMC, your long-term partner, by Chinese manufacturers to produce the chips – SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor are the first names that come to mind. Although their technology is not yet as advanced as TSMC’s, we believe these manufacturers can adopt a “multi-design technology” that does not require US-made equipment to make 12-nanometer (12nm) chips or 10nm chips, which would be appropriate for Huawei phones. It is true that the chips would not have the same performance as the current high-end 7nm chips produced by TSMC. However, this is exactly what Intel is currently doing as it has widely embraced the 10nm multi-design process. Still, it will reduce Huawei’s current semiconductor speed by approximately 20-30%. Furthermore, the performance and capacity of Chinese semiconductor factories like SMIC and Hua Hong are still far from optimal, meaning that the cost of production could end up being higher than it is now with TSMC as a manufacturing partner. Ultimately, Huawei will be able to continue distributing the chips and phones it currently sells without using any US technology.

It is curious that the same day that the Trump administration announced its latest batch of sanctions against Huawei, TSMC announced that it will invest 12,000 million dollars in the period 2021-2029 to build a factory in Arizona, the production of which will begin in 2024. The fact that this announcement was made on the same day is certainly not a coincidence. We understand that TSMC negotiated an agreement with the Trump government to build chips for Huawei on US soil and under strict supervision of the country’s regulatory agencies. Whether these chips will be designed by HiSilicon or by an independent house, at this time can only lead to speculation. But it’s a smart way for TSMC not to lose Huawei’s smartphone chip business, which accounts for 8-10% of its total sales. In other words, despite the fact that Huawei stored a bunch of chips designed by HiSilicon and made by TSMC before the sanctions were announced, we believe that the Huawei smartphone business will be only slightly affected, if at all. affected, by the latest move by the Trump government.

Unfortunately, Huawei’s other division, which is responsible for telecommunications equipment, the so-called High Performance Computing division, may not enjoy the same fate..

This is the largest specialty company in the world. It competes with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung Electronics to make network equipment using 4G and 5G, and is known for offering the most efficient technology. This is the division that Trump wants to kill for fear of security breaches. It is the one that the Chinese government will defend at all costs, as it is literally the flagship of Chinese know-how. The central processing units, manufactured (once again) by TSMC are not as sophisticated as they could be for smartphones, as miniaturization is not a problem for telecommunications equipment. However, these 5G devices need other chips that are only made in the United States. Baseband processors are one of those bottlenecks that Huawei managed to get around by launching its own 5G baseband processor, called Tiangang and manufactured by TSMC last year, but TSMC uses American equipment to produce them. It is public knowledge that TSMC and major US chipmakers (such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, Marvell) have already provided Huawei with inventory that should last until 2021. It is then that Huawei will be separated from its main suppliers if it is not reaches an agreement between the United States and China until then and will have to stop making 5G communication equipment.

How has China reacted?

China has threatened to take reciprocal action against some carefully selected American companies. Global Times, a Chinese government spokesman, has indicated that Beijing was considering banning the sale in China of all products made by Qualcomm (representing 48% of their total sales), Cisco (3%), Manzana (17%) and Boeing (17%) if the US administration maintains this line.

This is the latest chapter in a story that has already created huge headaches for chip makers in both Asia and the United States. A story that has not yet ended.

