If the actress who played Agent Carter learned anything well in the MCU, it was to keep secrets about her characters. Moving from one incredible saga to another, the actress Hayley Atwell spoke of her character in ‘Mission Impossible’ Little is known about it so far, so fans are still waiting on whether the Tom Cruise torch will pass.

Atwell will be joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby, who we will see with Cruise in the seventh installment of this saga. November 19, 2021, reprising his role a year later for part eight, with a release date in theaters scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Playing Peggy Carter, the great love of Captain America in the MCU, the actress moves to another production that will also have a lot of action. Hayley Atwell spoke of her character in ‘Mission Impossible’ putting her fans to thinking, since the details she could offer are minimal.

“There is ambiguity … the interesting thing we are exploring is her resistance to a situation in which she finds herself. How she begins, where she becomes. The journey of what she enters and what is asked of her, and potentially where does it endAtwell said.

It was during a podcast that the actress gave such statements, but there was also director Christopher McQuarrie, who commented on how the role of the actress came about.