Throughout all the DC Comics series on The CW there have been references to various Justice League characters, with Atlantis being one of them, so it could also be the way Aquaman will appear on the Arrowverse.

In the last two seasons there have been references to the hero who is portrayed in the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) by Jason Momoa, but so far it has not appeared.

Although The CW hasn’t always been allowed to introduce the biggest members of the DC team, the rules seem to be evolving season after season, with the appearance of Superman and Lois.

The largest Justice League lineup is becoming part of Earth-Prime on The CW. However, some characters have not yet been specifically stated or even directly mentioned by name.

It has been established that Batman has been missing from the Arrowverse for a few years, allowing Kate Kane to become Gotham City’s new protector.

‘Batwoman’ has also confirmed that a version of Wonder Woman is out there, while ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ revealed that Themyscira existed on Earth-1.

Aquaman has been teased for the existence of Atlantis that began in the second season of ‘The Flash’, Despite not being referenced by name, Arthur was alluded to in the pilot of the series starring Grant Gustin through a deleted scene when Joe West says Barry investigates the story of a man who could speak to fish.

How Aquaman will appear on the Arrowverse, if ever, is still unknown, though most likely with a visit to Atlantis and viewers getting to know Aquaman, either at a crossroads or through a story in one of the programs.

Visually, it can be difficult to show Atlantis to viewers, which would require very heavy and expensive effects work, but seeing it might be liked by fans.