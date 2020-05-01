By the time Netflix wrapped up all of the Marvel Television series, each of the productions hoped to have a way of relating to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), something that is still unknown if it will happen, although recently Charlie Cox talked about the future of Daredevil. .

All the characters have their stories inside the Marvel Comics publications, but maybe Daredevil is one of the most popular, so maybe it’s only a matter of time before the characters return to the MCU.

But, the question that remains is, as soon as this happens, will the Netflix actors return to play these characters?

In this regard, the actor, Charlie Cox spoke of the future of Daredevil, a character he played in these productions, in an interview.

According to Charlie Cox himself, He believes that the most accurate option for Marvel Studios is if they look for new actors for all the roles that came out on Netflix..

“I think they will most likely see Daredevil again, although I also think the best bet for them, in the unlikely nature of being able to get everyone together again, should be a whole new team, and, you know, start over. Charlie Cox replied.

Some might say that Cox’s answer is final, and so there would also be criticism of the studio, something the actor thinks is unlikely.

“You know why not? And, they do it with Spider-Man all the time. I keep consuming those things because I love them,” added the actor.

Just before, Cox had been telling us about the difficulties of getting all the actors back inEspecially when it comes to long contracts in the world of television.