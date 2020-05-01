As soon as the live-action of the animated movie inspired by Greek mythology was confirmed, people who want to participate in this movie have emerged, among them, an actor from ‘The Witcher’ wants to be Hercules.

The fact that they confirmed that the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo as directors only further triggered fan requests that they are making their ideal cast.

But, it has also led some actors to want to run to play the Greek demigod.

Paul Bullion is the actor in ‘The Witcher’ wants to be Hercules, in the Netflix series he plays Lambert and he himself shared his interest in being part of this new live-action.

Bullion shared that upon hearing the news, he called his agent and said, “Have you already done the casting for the role of Hercules?” a smart decision when you consider that Disney’s live-action films are one of the highest grossing films worldwide.

At the moment, many aspects of the live-action film ‘Hercules’ are unknown, not only in terms of the cast, but also whether a new version of the song ‘Go The Distance’ by Michael Bolton will be needed, and yes, Bolton will return it. to interpret.

Phones agent …. “Have they cast the part of Hercules yet?” …. https://t.co/T3XqbVcwYI – Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) April 30, 2020

Although the pre production of ‘Hercules’ is already underway, there is still time to have an official confirmation about who will bring the character to life, but at the moment we will have to wait to see the work of Paul Bullion in the Netflix series and thus know if he will be a good Greek demigod.

The series starring Henry Cavill, ‘The Witcher’, was recording the second season when the pandemic caused by the coronavirus began, so it interrupted its production, so far they have not notified of a change in its release date.

Likewise, the ‘Hercules’ live-action does not yet have a confirmed official release date.