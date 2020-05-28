Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will bring us some series for the Disney + that will be directly connected with the movies, in addition to bringing the return of some secondary characters that had been forgotten, one of them is that of the actress Kat Dennings who in a recent interview seems to have revealed too much regarding his role, since he hinted that Darcy Lewis has powers in ‘WandaVision’.

Actress Kat Dennings brought to life Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor movies, being a close friend of Jane Foster, but after the departure of Natalie Portman From the role, this actress did not return to be part of this universe, but she will retake her place for the series that Marvel Studios is preparing.

During a recent interview with Kat Dennings on the podcast Good For You with Whitney Cummings it was hinted that Darcy Lewis has powers in ‘WandaVision’ And this has to do with her words regarding the recordings she had made, as she was worried about a recent injury, since she had to run on set:

“There was a scene where I run across a field and hit the night shoot and there were no stunts on the call sheet …”

Although these words do not tell us much, but in recent days the recordings of one of the series of Marvel Studios would have been leaked in a night field, where you can see some characters running that perform a type of stunts, in addition to having superpowers , which made fans wonder if it was really about this scene or, some kind of flashback when Thor arrives on earth and his hammer is sheltered in a tent owned by SHIELD