Will he be able to continue in Cornellà at UEC?

For a long time they were the Estopa, there are also those who know the municipality through Jordi Évole, but if there is a “brand” that has put the city of Cornellà on the national, European and even world map in recent months, andThis has undoubtedly been the Unió Esportiva Cornellà.

This year, the UEC was the front page of all the newspapers with the largest national circulation, including the daily Sport, after its feat of eliminating the best team in Spain of the moment, Atlético de Madrid, in the Copa del Rey. Headlines such as “Cornellazo”, “Cornellada” or “¡Bombazo! Cornellà eliminates Atlético ”, who once again put the city’s name at the top, both in Spain and in Europe where media such as the BBC, The Sun, Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Sports, L’Equipe and other renowned headers picked up on the success of the Catalan team. Also worldwide, the big media echoed the feat.

And it is that the Unió Esportiva Cornellà is, without any doubt, in the best moment of its history. This season, in addition to the success in the Copa del Rey, he has just achieved his promotion to the First RFEF. And he did it as always pulling epic: with ten players from minute 1, winning at home to Hercules de Alicante by 1-2 at the José Rico Pérez stadium. Up to 8 players from the quarry participated in the achievement of promotion in Valencian lands.

Considered by many the third team in Catalonia by organization and its grassroots football, where it has 72 teams that nurture both the first team and other Catalan clubs, the UEC faces a challenge that could permanently remove it from the municipality of Cornellà. The promotion to First RFEF is very positive news for the club which also carries with it some obligations imposed by the Federation that, today, are practically impossible to achieve in the municipality: compulsory natural grass field for the 22/23 season, a stadium with a minimum capacity of 4,000 spectators perimeter stands for 23/24 and a greater investment in the club to prepare it for professional football, taking into account that institutional support is null.

Despite everything, from the entity they continue trying to avoid the change of location because they know that it would be a traumatic process in the short term because it disrupts many of the plans, both of the club and of players of all ages. The roots have been planted in the town for many years and having to move is not the ideal setting for anyone. However, for a few weeks the pessimism about being able to stay in Cornellà has settled in the entity. By not having a stadium that complies with the Federation’s rules and in the absence of institutional support, they do not see another short-term solution that can maintain the club’s upward trajectory and growth.

While other clubs in the environment have support from all kinds of local administrations For the clubs in its municipalities, in Cornellà the club has not had the support of the city council despite being one of the most important motors of grassroots football in Catalonia. For this reason, as Sport has learned, Some contacts have already been initiated with nearby municipalities that have been more open to helping the institution and delighted to be able to become its new headquarters.

Whatever happens, the UE Cornellà will be next year in the recently released Primera RFEF with the aim of establishing itself as a professional club in the short term. The results and their repercussion support it: they recently launched a campaign for fans to create the kit for next year and received fifty proposals and almost two thousand votes to choose the winner. All an endorsement that presages that, here or there, the UEC is more alive than ever.