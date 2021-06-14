Will Harrison Ford be digitally rejuvenated?

Share

While the filming of Indiana Jones 5 is in full action, new rumors assure that Harrison Ford will be rejuvenated digitally.

A few weeks ago we told you that Harrison Ford is already filming Indiana Jones 5. At 78, the actor is ready to re-embody his iconic character and fans are eager to see this new adventure. Now, according to new rumors, there could be the possibility of seeing the rejuvenated actor.

Apparently, Indiana Jones 5 will have several flashbacks where we will see the much younger archaeologist. This rumor gained strength because elements with the Nazi swastika were seen in the filming, which would take us back to World War II, and a stunt double younger than Harrison Ford has also been seen wearing the typical Indy outfit and a replica of the actor’s head in the hands.

More rejuvenated

The truth is that rejuvenating actors digitally is something that is very fashionable. We have already seen it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also in Star Wars. With that said, Indiana Jones 5 could try this digital technique with Harrison Ford. New leaked images of the shoot, via the Daily Mail, show Harrison Ford with dots painted on his face, which will serve as a reference later for the visual effects team to give him a digital facelift.

At the moment, all these rumors of Indiana Jones 5 have not been confirmed. This film will hit the big screens only July 29, 2022. While we wait for more details about the film to come to light, its cast has already been confirmed. This will be made up of stars such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones (the one who appears in the leaked images as the new “companion” of Indiana Jones) and Boyd Holbrook.

Do you think Harrison Ford needs to be digitally rejuvenated in Indiana Jones 5?

