The CW released its release schedule for the 2020-2021 season, indicating a rough estimate of when its shows will resume production even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, there are some productions that were not confirmed, among them, Katherine McNamara spoke about ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ and whether or not the series will be performed.

The one who would be one of the two Arrowverse spinoffs, aired its pilot episode before the ‘Arrow’ season will end.

The release schedule required the ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ spin-off and a currently untitled prequel, ‘The 100’, both with pilot requests.

In a phone interview, The CW President Mark Pedowitz revealed that both series are still “very much alive” on the network.

“They are in very active discussions to see what we can do, I have had many sessions with Warner Bros., we have a strategy involved, and we hope to be able to carry it out. But they are very much alive,” said Mark Pedowitz.

This will undoubtedly be promising news for fans of both series., especially since the pandemic has disrupted the immediate future of television, while Katherine McNamara spoke about ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’.

“I have no idea, I just asked the other day and due to the state of the world and everything that is happening everything has changed. The interviews have been canceled, nobody knows what is happening. We were not supposed to know until May, and now at this moment, who knows when decisions will be made, “said the actress.

Now McNamara only posted a photo on Instagram that says “all love. Without layers. Have an amazing day ”, in which he wears a sweatshirt that says“ love is our super power ”.

‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ would be starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, as they try to save Star City from the brink of destruction in 2040.