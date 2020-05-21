Four out of 10 Jalisco companies consider that this year the profit sharing will be lower, due to the decrease in sales last year, driven by the uncertainty of the national economic environment throughout 2019, as reported by Coparmex Jalisco, in its study of Profit Sharing 2020. Read: It costs 6 times more energy than CFE.- Canacintra

“45 percent consider that this year the distribution of profits will be less. Main factor, decrease in sales, affected by uncertainty in the economic and political environment and insecurity in the country,” explained Carlos Villaseñor, president of the organization.

Added to this is the Covid-19 pandemic, which mainly impacted micro and small companies in the service sector, as well as those located in the Interior of the State. These are the ones that will present greater complications in the delivery of PTU, he indicated.

Read: CDMX reactivation plan presented; education will have to wait

Read: Trump wants G7 summit in the US, despite COVID-19

This affectation will last until next year. “The drop in sales that has manifested itself in the last two months will generate complications for companies and a virtual impact on profits in 2021,” he warned.

45 percent of companies consider that the closing of this year will be worse than the previous ones. He recalled that due to the contingency, 44 percent of the State’s economic units closed temporarily, and in 3 percent, the closure is now final.

In 25 percent of companies, the amount of profits it will deliver will be similar to last year, due to the lack of growth. On the other hand, 30 percent mentioned that it will be higher, due to the improvement in sales strategy, as well as the productivity of their collaborators.

The report also highlights that 78 percent of companies will make the distribution in a timely manner, a percentage higher than last year when only 62 percent did.

In these, 90 percent of employees on average will receive income from PTU, which, Villaseñor assured, reaffirms the growth of permanent work and therefore, with greater guarantees.

“The adverse economic environment of the last two years has had a negative impact on the productive activity of companies, however, this year a greater number of companies will make profits, reaffirming the fact that there is a commitment on the part of the sector business with collaborators, “he said.

Coparmex member companies in Jalisco participated in the survey; 35 percent are medium, 24.8 percent large, and 19.8 percent micro and small.

.