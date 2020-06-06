Ari Aster has become the new face of horror cinema, Since after introducing the chilling, ‘Hereditary’ and the disturbing, ‘Midsommar’, fans of this genre are already waiting for the next production of the director and although he will continue in the same direction, his new film will have an unexpected twist, since it will be a horror comedy.

After ‘Hereditary’ was described as the new ‘The Exorcist’, Expectations around the director’s new productions are very high and apparently, Ari Aster does not intend to disappoint his fans, so in an interview with the UC Santa Barbara Associated Student Program Board, he spoke about his new project.

Because there are many rumors surrounding his new production, the director took a little time to talk about his next movie and revealed that this will be a “nightmare comedy” and that like his previous feature films, this will definitely not be for everyone.

Previously, Ari Aster had defined ‘Midsommar’ as an “apocalyptic breakout movie” And it ended up being something totally different, so the term “nightmare comedy” is likely to become a terrifying new story that is not funny at all but new sequences that bring the viewer back to the edge of their seat.

Likewise, Aster revealed that the film will be very long and that it will have a restricted classification. “All I know is that it will last four hours, and will be rated for more than 17 years,” this is not uncommon for the director who has already shown his preference for directing long feature films, since ‘Midsommar’ lasted for three hours.

Although Ari Aster did not elaborate on his new movie, what little he revealed has left his fans excited, since surely the feature film will be “strange and excessive”, as this was previously described by the director.