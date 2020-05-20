above the clouds over the peak of a mountain “, a “volcano man” than “melts the heart“, a “protective volcanic man” “An eternal hero who must also love”.“data-reactid =” 16 “> The lyrics speak of a man sitting” above the clouds on a mountain peak “, a” volcano man “who” melts the heart “, a” protective volcanic man “,” a eternal hero who must also love ”.

it is a shame”, than “erase the movie“, than “nobody asked for it“These are some of the phrases in English that we can find.” Data-reactid = “28”> It is probable that the public from other continents does not understand the parody as much as we can in Europe, and that is why perhaps Eurovision Song Contest: The story of fire saga It does not work the same in different territories. Or perhaps the opposite will happen and generate a certain curiosity about the contest beyond the European borders. However, although the video is hilarious and has been well received on social networks throughout Spain (Spanish tweets are mostly positive), there are many English-speaking fans who have expressed their anger on Twitter by feeling insulted by the parody. Or maybe they didn’t understand her. That “it is a shame”, that “they erase the film”, that “nobody asked for it”, are some of the phrases in English that we can find.

In principle, it is unknown when we can see it on the platform, although there is a theory in networks that suggests that it could fall on the Netflix service by surprise at any time as a tribute to the contest that should have been held on May 16.

there are already 18 confirmed artists, including Blás Cantó from Spain. “data-reactid =” 32 “> At the moment, fans had to settle for a virtual edition that was held online last Sunday, while they announced that Eurovision 2021 will take place in Rotterdam and There are already 18 confirmed artists, including Blás Cantó from Spain.