Will ‘Fantastic 4’ be the ones to close Phase 4 of Marvel?

Marvel Studios has decided to present its millions of fans around the world with a spectacular video reminding us more than a decade of a Cinematic Universe which officially started in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro. But the real gift, with the plans and titles postponed because of the pandemic. It has been to put titles and release dates to the films that will make up Phase 4.

From Black Widow that is scheduled to premiere on July 9 of this year to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for May 5, 2023. Although there is one of which we have only been able to see the logo, without further ado. Is about Fantastic 4, almost at the end of the preview (which closes with the images of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (September 3, 2021).

And this is where the followers of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thingwishing they could finally have a first-rate cinematographic adventure, they have been able to see their expectations fulfilled. They will be part of this marvelita phase and, what’s more, fans even speculate on the fact that it may be the one that closes this stage.

The next two dates Marvel is holding on the release schedule following GUARDIANS VOL. 3 (5/5/23) is 7/28/23 and 11/3/23. Considering they tease #FantasticFour at the end here, you have to imagine that film will slide into one of those two 2023 dates.

“The next two release dates Marvel is evaluating after the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are May 5, 2021 and July 28, 2023. Considering they’ve put the Fantastic Four trailer at the end, you can imagine that the movie will slide into one of these two 2023 dates. See you in the movies! “

“The Fantastic Four closing Phase 4? It would be perfection!”

The truth is that at the moment there is little more about the Fantastic 4 project. There is a director assigned, and this will be Jon watts, the responsible behind the scenes of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom holland (whose third installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on December 17), but no news yet about its possible protagonists.

Among the candidates are the actor and also the director John krasinski Y Emily blunt, a couple in real life, and who have already collaborated on screen together in A Quiet Place (and sequel, still pending release). Would they be Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman perfect? In any case, let’s hope that Marvel will fast-forward in providing more details for an adaptation that does justice to the quirky superheroes created by Stan Lee Y Jack kirby in the early 1960s.