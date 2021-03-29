Will families get more direct help with Biden’s new economic stimulus package?



Jen Psaki is the White House press secretary.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

It is still early to respond in any sense if the new economic project of the president Joe biden It will include a fourth stimulus check, but a group of at least 10 Democratic congressmen hope it will.

What is confirmed is that President Biden will divide his next project into two parts, the first focused on infrastructure with reconstruction plan for roads, bridges, as well as transportation funds; The second part, which will be released at the end of April, will focus on the child and medical care.

This was revealed by the White House spokeswoman, Jen psaki, who ruled out confirming a new stimulus check, but spoke of the need to continue supporting the most vulnerable families, especially those with children or those who cannot pay for medical services.

The comprehensive project would range from $ 2 to $ 3 trillion, on which various changes are still being made, but Psaki said on Fox News that there is progress.

“We are still working on the total package, but he is going to present some ways to pay for that (infrastructure), and he is also eager to hear ideas from both parties.”Psaki said.

On Wednesday, the president will release details at an event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The federal investment plan in physical infrastructure is an attractive topic for Republicans.

“Roads, railroads, rebuild them, that’s not a partisan issue”Psaki said. “I’ll say I don’t think Republicans in this country think we should be 13th in the world when it comes to infrastructure.”

By April, the funds would be focused on social problems, the spokesperson announced, but currently the funds are still in distribution. funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“It will address many issues that Americans are struggling with: child care, the cost of health care,” exposed.

The Biden Administration will also release its discretionary budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, which will include funding from the various agencies, but also investments.