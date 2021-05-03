Will Eva Mendes return in ‘Fast & Furious 10’?

After a series of agonizing delays, this July 2nd we have family reunion in Fast & furious 9. Justin lin directs his fifth film in the saga, pending a sixth and final (which will be Fast & Furious 10), while Dom Toretto has to face one of the greatest and most painful challenges of his life when he meets his brother Jakob (John Cena). Said reunion will return Fast & furious to its origins, even before At full throttle and what “Sun out, Sun”, as stated by the actor in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. For 42 minutes, Diesel insisted on how the ninth film would connect with the franchise’s past.

In this interview, the interpreter was also able to advance what would happen in the tenth film, called to close the saga, but he did so without saying anything specific. And it is that, at a given moment, the interviewer Derek Lawrence He asked her about the character of Monica Fuentes. On Full throttle 2 Eva mendes was the one in charge of interpreting it: a customs agent who worked undercover for the drug trafficker Carter Verone and who crossed the path of Brian O’Conner (Paul walker) and Roman Pierce (Tyrese Gibson). If it were up to Diesel, would it bring Eva Mendes back into the saga? This is what the actor replied.

“We will wait for the tenth movie. Let’s say that his thing is that you know that the studio is aware that ‘it cannot go all the way in a single film’. You can’t even imagine what’s to come ”, explained. Okay, not that it is especially revealing, but his words suggest that the return of Monica Fuentes has been part of the writers’ conversations. In fact, seeing her back in Fast & Furious 10 wouldn’t be so far-fetched: Mendes has already reappeared in the post-credit scene of Fast & furious 5, as one of the discoverers that Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) was still alive after his apparent death in the fourth installment.

At the time, this post-credit scene seemed to anticipate that Mendes would rejoin the Fast & Furious cast, something that never happened. Will things change in Fast & Furious 10, finally giving the character the comeback he deserves? We’ll find out when the film is released, initially set for 2022.