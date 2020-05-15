“We worked long hours but the energy we lived with and the heart with which we worked we were a family. I remember that we did not know how the ratings were going, if he liked it if he did not like it and when Jairo arrived and he told us they extended the novel … It was from It was truly a great gift from life that they did not want me as the protagonist to make a success, it was wonderful, it was truly a blessing for everyone “, shared Gutiérrez.

“And thank God it went very well for us. It was the best-selling novel that year and for many more years around the world and they still remind me a lot for Analía more than for any other novel,” he said.

Away from television since 2012, Gutiérrez expressed his desire to return to soap operas, although he made it clear that his priority remains his children.

“I definitely miss him a lot but it is not that it is easier to return when the children are older. I think it is more complicated because they have more activities and I love being part of all their activities. I am a very present mom,” admitted the beautiful Elizabeth .

“But I would definitely like to, I am still looking for that project that I want. I need it as a person, as an actress. I will never stop being an actress,” she made clear.

