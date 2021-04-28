Will electricity without wires be possible as Nikola Tesla dreamed of?

Since 5G relies on a dense network of masts, and a powerful array of antennas, it is possible that this same infrastructure, with some minor adjustments, may be capable of transmit power to small devices. However, this transmission would still have a drawback, which was already observed in the first Tesla towers: a high energy waste, which could be difficult to justify if we take into account the current climate crisis and the urgency to solve it as soon as possible.

Quite a few years ago, scientists discovered that a highly focused radio beam could transmit energy over relatively long distances without the use of a wire to carry the load. It is precisely this same technology that is currently used in the 5G network, since the Internet connection to our smart device is transmitted through radio waves, which are in turn transmitted from a local antenna.