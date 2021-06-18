Will Dwayne Johnson return to the grand finale of ‘Fast & Furious’?

Movies 10 and 11 of ‘Fast & Furious’ will close the story of the main saga headed by Vin Diesel. As the team is promoting ‘Fast & Furious 9’, a lot of questions are being raised about that grand finale and what fans can expect from it. For example, What will happen to Hobbs and Shaw, the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham? The question is mainly about the first, who starred in a vaunted (and long) confrontation with Vin Diesel and that is why they sought his own spin-off with Statham.

Justin Lin, director of the ninth installment and the two that will follow, does not lose hope of bringing them back by the end: “I think that has always been our idea … A lot of the conversations I have are about characters that are not even there but continue to obviously live and breathe in this universe. In this one, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw and all the other characters. I never think of them as gone, that’s for sure“explains Cinemablend.

It is not a confirmation, but at least it reassures us to know that you have them very much in mind. The bite between Diesel and The Rock exploded through social networks in 2016 and although things calmed down, the feeling was of a truce marked by a “you for your side and I for mine.” Hobbs moved on to his spin-off, which debuted in 2019 and went on to gross $ 760 million globally. Johnson himself commented that they were already planning the sequel to the spin-off, so the two characters haven’t gone very far.

The mother of all meetings for the mother of all endings

But it is clear that for the grand finale of ‘Fast & Furious’ fans would like to have as many members of the franchise togetherRegardless of the relationships of its actors. Since one of the key pieces, Paul Walker, unfortunately will not be able to be (unless they pull another trick like the end of ‘Fast & Furious 7’), hopefully Diesel and Johnson can tolerate each other enough to see that meeting.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ opens in theaters On July 2.