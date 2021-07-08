will deploy a digital emergency alert system by June 2022

The Government is going to deploy a system of Public alerts via mobile networks to massively notify citizens of major disasters and imminent or ongoing emergencies throughout the Spanish territory, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior in a note.

The aforementioned note does not offer many details about this system, so technical specifications or how these messages will be disseminated are not known, although It will foreseeably be through SMS, a system used by the Public Administration for a multitude of notifications, from tax to health.

The document does inform that the alert system will be part of the National Alert Network (RAN) of Civil Protection, which will incorporate a tool for the distribution of notices at the national level to those it already has on a smaller scale, generally based on acoustic signals of exclusively local scope.

The Ministry of the Interior indicates that it will tender the contract to deploy this system shortly and that all the details will be specified in that document. The project will be financed from the Recovery and Resilience Plan funds.

The deployment of this system responds to the obligations dictated by the European Code of Electronic Communications, which establishes that the member countries of the EU must have a system of these characteristics as of June 2022. Therefore, Although the Government has not specified the date on which it will be operational, Europe requires that Spain have it operational, at the latest, in the middle of next year.

A system already used by other countries

Alert mechanisms of this type have been used by several countries for years. One of them is South Korea, which uses a cellular broadcasting system (CBS) that it has used during the coronavirus pandemic. to inform its citizens of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Australia, for its part, has been using a location-based SMS messaging system (LB-SMS) since 2012 that allows it to segment your shipments if, for example, the emergency situation occurs in a single region, a city or even a single area of ​​a population center.

These two technologies are the most used for this type of system due to their immediacy, diffusion capacity and effectiveness., although there are other technologies that can also be used for this purpose such as solutions based on App, based on SIM applets or systems for landlines.