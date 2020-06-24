The Covid-19 crisis has delayed its presentation from May to September

Its propeller will later be equipped in other models of the trident brand

The Maserati MC20 is a sports car that is in the final stretch of its development and whose presentation is scheduled for September 2020, four months later than originally planned due to the coronavirus crisis. Its engine will be a new V6 with double turbo that later will incorporate other models from the signature of the trident.

He Maserati MC20 It completes the final stages of its development before a presentation that will finally take place in September. At first, the debut was set for May, but the coronavirus crisis has altered the plans of the trident brand. As a curiosity it should be noted that the first test ‘mule’ sported a body derived from the Alfa Romeo 4C.

Maserati has a long tradition of mid-engine sports cars. In the 1970s he produced the Maserati Bora, which served as the basis for the Maserati Merak. Its latest model with these characteristics is the Maserati MC12, based on the Ferrari Enzo and a car that is not only competitive among its class, but also a collector’s item because few copies were made.

Maserati has completed test days on the roads that once housed the Targa Florio event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Luigi Villoresi, who drove a Maserati Type 4CL to give the trident brand its fourth consecutive victory.

MASERATI MC20: EXTERIOR

The photographs that exist of Maserati MC20 They have been made and disseminated by the same company, which has portrayed the vehicle in the Piazza degli Affari in Milan. In them the car appears camouflaged and intentionally blurred to prevent capturing its shapes.

MASERATI MC20: INTERIOR

There are still no images inside the Maserati MC20.

MASERATI MC20: MECHANICAL

The engine that will incorporate the Maserati MC20 It will be a 3.0-liter V6 biturbo capable of developing 550 horsepower. It will be the engine that replaces the V8 of Ferrari origin used by the brand until now.

This new V6 engine will be used in the replacements of the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, as well as in the SUV that the manufacturer will launch below the Levante. It is possible that there is a loss of power in any of these models.

MASERATI MC20: PRICES

The price of the Maserati MC20 has not yet been confirmed.

MASERATI MC20 STIRLING MOSS

In May 2020, Maserati has announced that it will dedicate a unit of the MC20 to whoever was its Formula 1 driver in the 1950s: Stirling Moss, who died on April 12 at the age of 90.

The definitive decoration of the MC20 Stirling Moss will emulate the colors of the Maserati Eldorado, which in 1958 became the first car in Europe to be sponsored by a brand unrelated to the world of motorsport. The car debuted at Monza in June 1958, with Moss behind the wheel.

The Italian brand has shared several photographs of the MC20 with the name ‘Stirling Moss’ in the same typeface and color as in the car of yesteryear. Beyond the tribute, these are the clearest photographs to date of the new sports car from the trident house, whose presentation has been delayed by the coronavirus crisis.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/24/2020 The first details of the Maserati MC20 engine are confirmed. 05/22/2020 Test phase on the Targa Florio roads. 05/13/2020 Confirmed a special edition dedicated to Stirling Moss. 04/22/2020 Maserati delays the MC20 presentation until September. 03/05/2020 Photographs of the definitive car with camouflage decoration. 02/24/2020 Presentation confirmed in May 2020.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard