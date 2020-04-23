Fans of the Crytek Crysis series were very happy last week after the distributor confirmed that the series would be back thanks to a remastering of its first installment. This looked like it was going to be better, as there were clues suggesting that the title would include more content than the base game. However, Crytek explained the situation and the response will not be as pleasant to players.

Fans began to think that Crytek was working on the Warhead expansion, according to messages issued by a top member of Saber Interactive, developer in charge of Crysis Remastered, indicating that we would soon know more about the remasters. This naturally led to the belief that remastering would include the Warhead expansion, and some even imagined that Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 would also be part of the package.

Unfortunately, this will not happen, as a representative of Crytek confirmed to Inverse that Crysis Remastered will only include the base game with the improvements of a remastering. This means it shattered fans’ hopes of seeing Warhead enhanced, as it is highly unlikely that it will be sold as a separate remastering, although the possibility of it coming as part of the DLC still exists.

Will there be more Crysis remasters?

Something interesting is that in the message of the representative of Crytek it is mentioned that Crysis Remastered will not include any other remastering of Crysis 2 or Crysis 3, but it does not rule out the possibility that these 2 remasters do exist and come later, either in the form of individual games or as DLC that expand the title Crysis Remastered, which would serve as a collection to which post-launch content could be added. There is still nothing official. We will keep you informed.

What do you think about this? Did you expect Warhead to be included in Crysis Remastered? Tell us in the comments.

The Crysis remaster has no release date yet, but it is expected to “start being available” starting this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, according to a Crytek press release. You can find more Crysis related news by checking this page.

