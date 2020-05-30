In the face of the pandemic, hundreds of laboratories try to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but will it be possible before the end of the 2020?

The hope of many people is that we will have a vaccine (against COVID-19), perhaps several, between now and the end of the year, ”said Pascal Soriot, general director of AstraZeneca, on Thursday.

And it is that the British company develops together with the University of Oxford the distribution and manufacture of the vaccine against COVID-19. When I’m ready, of course.

Likewise, the director of Pfizer also hopes that the COVID-19 vaccine may be ready before the end of 2020.

If all goes well, and the stars align, we will have enough evidence of safety and efficacy to […] have a vaccine by the end of October, ”said Albert Bourla.

WHO calls for accessible COVID-19 treatments

Meanwhile, this Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched an initiative aimed at making vaccines, tests and treatments to combat COVID-19 accessible to the world population.

Said initiative, named COVID-19 Technology Access Platform (C-TAP), was first proposed in March by the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado. So far more than 37 countries and institutions, including Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay, have expressed their support.

Global solidarity and collaboration are essential to overcome COVID-19. Based on solid science and open collaboration, this information-sharing platform will help provide equitable access to life-saving technologies worldwide, “said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

