The SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for Covid-19, is affected by temperature and humidity, but not to the point of disappearing during the summer season, experts say. The seasonality of infections being extremely variable according to the viruses and bacteria involved, and the data concerning the Covid-19 epidemic being still partial, it will take time to decode the seasonality of this new disease.

Seasonality of viruses varies widely

Certain viruses such as chikungunya or dengue thrive during the rainy season, which is conducive to the proliferation of the insects that transport them. But for most other infections (viral or bacterial), the time when they emerge has no apparent meaning. So if chickenpox prefers spring, rotavirus peaks in December or January in the southwestern United States, but in April and May in the northeast. And when genital herpes makes a surge in spring and summer, tetanus favors the middle of summer. This enormous variability suggests that most of these seasonal patterns are not caused by human activity, otherwise they would have been synchronized.

To understand the SARS-CoV-2 responsible for Covid-19, looking at its closest cousins ​​SARS and MERS unfortunately does not provide much more information, since they did not show signs of seasonality after their appearance.

The virus is sensitive to temperature, humidity, etc.

According to a Chinese study, the virus is however sensitive enough to humidity and heat so that its transmissibility is slowed in summer in the northern hemisphere. “A 1 ° C increase in temperature and a 1% increase in relative humidity lowers the R by 0.0225 and 0.0158, respectively,” they explain. An insufficient decrease. In fact, transmissibility is measured by the rate R0, which represents the number of people contaminated by a case. Below 1, the number of patients drops below the number of infected and the epidemic goes away by itself. Evaluated with us at 3.3 before confinement and in winter, the R0 of the Covid-19 could therefore not go below 2 in summer, according to the data of this study. A result that is still too high: if each patient contaminates two, which will contaminate four, then eight, we have the recipe for an alarming exponential curve.

Especially since the authors specify that only 20% of variations in R0 would be due to weather conditions. Although temperature is the most weighted variable on R0, rapid growth rates in warmer climates and huge variations in regions with similar climates have been observed, says report by National Academies of Science , engineering and American medicine.

… And UV

A second study still in pre-print, which means that it has not yet been validated by experts in the field, shows that the Covid-19 virus is sensitive to UV. The variations in R0 would thus be sensitive to 20% to variations in exposure to sunlight, an uncertainty that remains “very high”, comment the authors to Medical XPress. According to their projections, the disease “will temporarily decrease during the summer, rebound in the fall and reach a peak next winter”.

Our immunity is insufficient

Even though summer temperatures can slow the spread of the virus, we are still too vulnerable to breathe into the epidemic. If we take the example of the common cold, also caused by coronaviruses, it decreases in summer because a large part of the population develops immunity in spring. In contrast, only 6% of the French population was contaminated by the Covid-19 virus in mid-April 2020, according to the Institut Pasteur. 94% of the population therefore remains vulnerable, and many will remain so in summer. To the point that according to a study published in Science, even a seasonal decline in the transmissibility of Covid-19 would not be enough to make the disease disappear in summer without intervention (treatment, social distancing, etc.).

Especially since we do not know what is the effectiveness or the duration of immunity in infected people. That conferred by colds lasts less than a year, while that of measles lasts for life. According to the Institut Pasteur, anti-Covid-19 antibodies were detected in 32% of individuals who presented mild signs compatible with Covid-19 in the 15 days preceding the samples. In hospitalized patients, antibodies appear from 5-6 days after the first symptoms and have a neutralizing activity from 7-14 days. This delay is probably longer in people with little or no symptoms, and the antibodies probably produced in less quantity, specifies the Institute.

Covid-19 could return every year in winter

According to this same modeling in Science, if the immunity to Covid-19 is short-lived like that of the common cold, the disease could return every winter from 2025 – the expected end of the pandemic period -, once it will be established in the population. “If immunity to SARS-CoV-2 decreases in the same way as that of related coronaviruses, recurrent winter epidemics are likely to occur in the years to come,” the authors explain in the publication. The incidence of SARS-CoV-2 until 2025 will depend mainly on the duration of this immunity and, to a lesser extent, on the degree of (common) cross-immunity with cold coronaviruses, the authors state.

Insufficient data

The current pandemic started mainly in the northern hemisphere in winter less than 4 months ago, which makes it difficult to determine the differences within a localized geographical region with changing seasons, points the American Academies. “The studies published to date have conflicting results regarding the potential seasonal effects, and are hampered by poor data quality, confounding factors and the lack of time since the start of the pandemic to draw conclusions.”

Information seems to stand out despite everything: even if the virus is slowed down by the summer season, our weak collective immunity could prevent a significant reduction in the spread of the disease without the concomitant adoption of major public health interventions.

