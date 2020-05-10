The Covid-19 has caused all productions to stop to avoid spreading contagion, however for TWD feature films this is not an obstacle but an opportunity, as executive producer Greg Nicotero said that The Walking Dead movies will take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Remember that you plan to make a film trilogy about the Rick Grimes story played by actor Andrew Lincoln, which will focus on what has happened to this character after the events of season 9, the last one in which he participated.

Previously Scott Gimple, creative director of ‘The Walking Dead’ (TWD), said that the writing of the scripts of the projects was starting, this was clear before the quarantine began worldwide, delaying many TV and film productions.

Given this difficult situation, the executive producer of the saga Greg Nicotero, explained for the SYFY WIRE portal that this moment It is ideal for screenwriters to follow scriptures from home.

“One thing about this type of situation is that people who work at home … you know, writers … are able to take advantage of this moment, and it is a good moment,” said Nicotero.

He also said that the advantage that the scripts of the films of ‘The Walking Dead’ will be developed during the pandemic, is that when the quarantine passes They will begin in a short time with the filming.

“There will be a lot of material that will be ready to go, because everyone will get scripts and get things done right up to the point where they can prepare it before recording starts,” he said.

On the other hand, the coronavirus also affected the TWD series, since the end of its tenth season was delayed, since it could not finish editing it in time.