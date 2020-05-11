Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Nintendo seeks to further expand the reach of its most popular franchises. One of his biggest projects is the new Super Mario Bros. movie, slated to debut in 2022.

Due to the current situation, many wonder if the coronavirus pandemic will affect the production of the tape. In case you don’t remember, the project is in charge of Illumination Entertainment and Chris Meledandri, producer of My Favorite Villain, Minions, El Lorax, Sing, among other notable animated films.

Super Mario Bros. movie still in production?

Thanks to a recent report from Deadline (via GameSpot), we learned important information about the current state of the Super Mario Bros film. Fortunately, everything indicates that its production is progressing well despite the global crisis.

According to the information, Illumination Entertainment continues to work on various projects thanks to the measures it has taken to face the pandemic. Members of the studio work from home, so several tapes are still in development.

Among the projects mentioned is the Super Mario Bros. movie, which is still in development and in active production. Likewise, it is mentioned that Illumination Entertainment has remained very productive for the last 2 months.

Because of this, the Super Mario Bros. film is not expected to be delayed at all, so it could well debut in 2022 as planned. The project is co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, who oversees every detail of the film.

Meanwhile, Nintendo already has several projects on the doorstep related to its popular character. Among them is a manga that will finally come to our region and various sets of LEGO figures.

On the other hand, there is talk about the relaunch of several games in the franchise to celebrate its 35th anniversary. On this page you will find all the news related to Super Mario Bros.

